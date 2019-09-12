Two charged - Barbados Today

Two charged

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 12, 2019

Two St Andrew men have been remanded in connection with this island’s latest murder as well as a number of other criminal charges.

They are 24-year-old Kevin Andrew Haynes, of Jordan Road, Belleplaine and 20-year-old Nathan Anthony Gaskin of Walkers.

Kevin Andrew Haynes and Nathan Anthony Gaskin

The two are accused of murdering 22-year-old Rahim Ward between August 23 and 30 as well as causing serious bodily harm to 21-year-old Deshawn Ricardo Clarke on August 23 while at Walkers, St Andrew.

Haynes and Clarke are also facing charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic and cultivation of 76 cannabis plants on August 24.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court today where they were not required to plead to the indictable charges.

They will make their next court appearance on October 9.

