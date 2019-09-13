Get the youth ready for the workplace - Barbados Today

Regional Management Services Inc., the producer and organizer of the annual World of Work Showcase, announces that this year’s event will take place on Wednesday, October 9 at the Frank Collymore Hall, under the theme Youth and the Future of Work.

The event, now in its fourth year, is designed as an orientation and training experience for prospective and new entrants into the world of work. It is open to students from the island’s public and private secondary schools, tertiary education institutes, training institutions and youth organizations, as well as individuals under the age of 35, within the job market.

The Showcase focuses on the development of soft skills, creating awareness by participants of the expectations of employers, and on developing an understanding of the fundamentals of workplace culture.

The primary objective of the World of Work Showcase is that of building the human resource capacity of Barbados. With this in mind, the organizers are of the view that if Barbados is to build a productive workforce, it is critical that its young people are schooled about the culture of work and the expectations and demands of the workplace.

Over the life of the World of Work Showcase which was launched on June 20, 2016, it has recorded an increasing level of participation from schools and tertiary institutions. From its commencement, the event has won the support of the then Ministry of Labour, Human Resources Development and Social Security, and now continues to enjoy the support of the Ministry of Labour and Social Partnership Relations. The showcase is also supported by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training and the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados.

Principals and Guidance Counsellors of secondary schools and tertiary institutions are reminded that the deadline for the registration of participants and display booth spaces is Friday, September 20.

There is no entrance fee attached to the attendance of participants. The one-day event which runs from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. is catering to an attendance of 500 students.

Registration is to be completed by sending an email to rmsinc@caribsurf.com and copy worldofwork16@gmail.com.

Thirty places are reserved for persons 35 years old or younger and these are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Enquiries may be directed by email at the above email addresses or call 230-9322 /426-0897. (PR)