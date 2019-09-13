Harris Paints ‘in the pink’ - Barbados Today

Regional paint company Harris Paints is making the colour pink a priority, as their staff will don pink shirts across the region to support their efforts as a platinum sponsor of the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure event on October 6.

Although this is the first time Harris Paints joins the Walk for the Cure as an official sponsor, their management and staff have long participated in the walk, in support of members of staff who are survivors of breast cancer.

Ian Kenyon, CEO of Harris Paints said, “For the regional Harris Paints staff, giving back is personal. Our team members take on causes that touch their hearts and strive to improve lives in our communities. For our company, supporting the community is built into our foundation. We have also been directly affected within our working environment so supporting the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure hits close to home as well as brings awareness to a chronic disease that affects many lives across the region. We are happy to support the walk and the local organizations that help patients and their loved ones through the cancer journey. We look forward to building on this support in the future.”

In Barbados where the walk was officially launched last week, HR manager Cheryl Downes represented the organization. “We won’t just be joining the walk,” said Downes. “We will be working with our staff to raise breast cancer awareness throughout the month of October and beyond.”

Dame Billie Miller, Champion of the Walk, commended the new sponsors for joining the cause and encouraged other private sector entities to follow suit. (PR)