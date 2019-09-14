Software firm shops new cyber watchdog - Barbados Today

As cyber criminals mount increasingly coordinated attacks on the websites and networks of governments and businesses, humans are turning to machines for help.

Security managers were given a demonstration of Artificial Intelligence doing security work, in which unique technology, offered by British-based cyber defence firm Darktrace monitors a network constantly, detects anomalies and fixes potential concerns in some cases while security folk are asleep.

More than 70 security specialists and business executives attended a seminar on Thursday organised by United Kingdom-based Darktrace and local representative, Ark Online.

Darktrace’s Account Executive for the Caribbean Joe Viviano said :“This technology can autonomously isolate and block the threat while business continues as normal.”

He explained that the AI solution is designed to become familiar with the functioning of a customer’s network and detect anomalies when they occur.

“Darktrace automatically protects the system from intrusions, either externally or from persons accessing the network from within the operation,” he added.

Andre Griffith, founder of technology firm ARK ONLINE said: “In the fight against advanced cyber criminals AI gives control back to the defenders, transforming even the most complex and vulnerable organisation into a resilient, self-defending digital business.”

Andre Griffith said Darktrace has been deployed in 105 countries with a growing adoption in Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

The security solution is scalable to large corporations and small companies as customers pay a monthly fee based on the number of installations attached to the network.

In recent months, cyber crime came to Barbadian shores when bank customers discovered their deposits were missing. Then a hack into the Government’s registry just over six months ago resulted in the personal information of ctizens being compromised.