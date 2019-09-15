Fogging schedule September 16 – 20 - Barbados Today

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its weekly fogging programme on Monday, September 16, and Tuesday, September 17, in St George.

Areas scheduled to be sprayed on Monday are Charles Rowe Bridge, Lower Estate, Lower Estate Tenantry, Price Road, Parish Land, Airy Hill with Avenues, Flat Rock Development and environs.

On Tuesday, the team will fog Flat Rock Tenantry, Mayfield Road, Rowans Park North with Avenues, Rowans Park East with Avenues, Rowans Park South with Avenues, Exchange, Glebe, Valley Land, Glebe Land and neighbouring districts.

The unit will be in St Peter on Wednesday, September 18, spraying the Speightstown Bypass, Queen Street, Bovell Road, Mango Lane, Chapel Street, Gooding Alley, Major Walk, Sand Street, Church Street, Golden Mile with Avenues and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, September 19, the team will be in St Peter and St James fogging Gills Road, Around the Town, Farm Road, Niles Road, Farm Tenantry Road, Burma Road, Battaleys, 1st and 2nd Street Holetown, Trents, Trents Tenantry, Jamestown Park and environs.

The Regional Police Training School at Paragon, Christ Church, will be sprayed on Friday, September 20, along with the surrounding districts of Fairy Valley, Fairy Valley Tenantry and Holbourne Terrace.

The fogging exercise will be conducted between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.