New programme to train job seekers - Barbados Today

New programme to train job seekers

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 15, 2019

School leavers and the unemployed will get a shot to enter the job market and to be better equipped for the world of work.

This is after the launch of the Clarkeson Foundation Inc life and work skills programme at the Weston Community Centre, Weston, St James on Saturday.

Minister of Home Affairs Edmund Hinkson said even though a job could not be guaranteed, it was sure that those who stayed for the approximately ten sessions will become more employable.

“The skills that this will give you will bring about self-esteem, the ability to relate to an employer, to understand that because someone offends you, you don’t have to start world war three.”

He also admonished those tempted to use of drugs that marijuana has not been legalized and it messes with the mind.

“Men when you go for a job interview you should not go with your pants all down there. The employer would say that you will not be ready. And women, you with the straps and short skirts. So we will help you to know how you should approach the employer.”

Hinkson spoke of a previous student who received three prizes at the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) and added that the programme was there to help those who had small business ideas.

For new employees, the programme will provide financial counselling.

“It is good to see the change in confidence and those who were once shy and how they have [transformed.]”

At the end of the programme those who graduate will receive a certificate as well. (MR)

