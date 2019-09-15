Opening of two schools further delayed - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training informs all parents and guardians that all schools that had a delayed opening will start tomorrow except two schools.

St John Primary – only Class 4 Students will return to school tomorrow. All other classes are to report to school on Wednesday, September 18.

Eagle Hall Primary – only Class 4 students will report to school tomorrow. All other classes will start next week Monday, September 23.

The Ministry of Education regrets the inconvenience this further delay will cause to parents and guardians of these two schools.