Tridents reach out with road show - Barbados Today

Before leaving Barbados to compete in the current CPL tournament, the Barbados Tridents made sure to reach out to the people at their recent road show.

The Road Show travelled from Kensington Oval via Fontabelle into Bridgetown onto Broad Street, Fairchild Street and Bay Street. It climaxed at Copacabana where the coaches, players and owners mingled with fans and stakeholders at the beach club.

Dj Diamond kept the road lively with her range of hits from all countries involved in the Caribbean Premier League.

Ishaka McNeil kept shoppers informed and involved with trivia questions giving them an opportunity to win T-shirts and tickets to Tridents home matches. There were also giveaways compliments sunshine snacks and Banks beer.

The Tridents return home from September 22 to 29 for five matches against Guyana’s “Amazon Warriors”, Jamaica’s “Tallawahs”, Trinidad & Tobago’s “Knight Riders”, St Kitts & Nevis’ “Patriots” and the St Lucia “Zouks”.