Tridents reach out with road show - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Tridents reach out with road show

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 15, 2019
Before leaving Barbados to compete in the current CPL tournament, the Barbados Tridents made sure to reach out to the people at their recent road show.
The Road Show travelled from Kensington Oval via Fontabelle into Bridgetown onto Broad Street, Fairchild Street and Bay Street. It climaxed at Copacabana where the coaches, players and owners mingled with fans and stakeholders at the beach club.
Dj Diamond kept the road lively with her range of hits from all countries involved in the Caribbean Premier League.
Ishaka McNeil kept shoppers informed and involved with trivia questions giving them an opportunity to win T-shirts and tickets to Tridents home matches. There were also giveaways compliments sunshine snacks and Banks beer.
The Tridents return home from September 22 to 29 for five matches against Guyana’s “Amazon Warriors”, Jamaica’s “Tallawahs”, Trinidad & Tobago’s “Knight Riders”, St Kitts & Nevis’  “Patriots” and the St Lucia “Zouks”.
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Notice to Barbadians travelling to Miami
September 14, 2019
Opening of two schools further delayed
September 15, 2019
Bank must pay
September 13, 2019
Rihanna, PM in dazzle at Diamond Ball
September 14, 2019
Temporary closure of section of Mayhoe Avenue
September 15, 2019
Fogging schedule September 16 – 20
September 15, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs