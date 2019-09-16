Tridents ‘Terrel-rised’ - Barbados Today

St. Kitts and Nevis promising forward Tyquan Terrel scored a hat-trick as he terrorised Barbados’ defence and led his team to a 3-0 victory in the Under-23 international friendly at the Barbados Football Association’s Wildey, St. Michael AstroTurf last night.

Coached by Russell Latapy, Barbados’ young footballers are preparing for the Olympic Qualifiers having topped group B with wins against Cuba and United States Virgin Islands. The youthful Bajan Tridents are expected to play Haiti, who are the winners of group C.

Barbados played an attacking brand from the first whistle, but it was St. Kitts and Nevis who took an early advantage. Midfielder Gvaune Amory caused Barbados lots of problem down the left flank running towards the Kent/Upton end and produced a square ball to talisman Terrel for the opening goal.

That opening goal was scored in the ninth minute, and custodian for the Bajan Tridents Liam Brathwaite had a busy night in front the goal bar as Terrel was unstoppable and scored his second and third goal in the 37th and 60th period.

Barbados created a few goal-scoring opportunities thanks to Hungary-based striker Thierry Gale who was a constant threat on the right flank during the first half.

Gale took care of business on the right, Niall Reid- Stephens on the left flank along with captain Omani Leacock in the centre midfield and striker T-Shane Lorde were all busy for Barbados but were unable to beat the opposition’s defence.

And if Barbados did manage to squeeze a couple balls past St. Kitts and Nevis’ disciplined sweepers Petrez Williams and Yusuf Saunders, goalkeeper Meneliek Gumbs was also equal to the task to deny them possible goals.

However, the Bajan Tridents had their moments when they caused some problems for the visitors’ backline. Reid-Stephens, in particular, had a few chances early on in the game but sent the ball over the crossbar. The difference between the two sides was that St. Kitts and Nevis converted when the chances came, and Barbados did not.

The young Bajan Tridents did not help matters either when they carelessly threw away possession knowing very well that every chance on the ball against an active St. Kitts and Nevis team needed to be taken advantage of.

Barbados boosted its defence to commence the second half with senior national player Keason Trench. The national side attacked purposefully to begin the crucial period, and Gale who scored his maiden international goal for the senior men’s team recently against Saint Martin had an early opportunity to score from inside the 18-yard box but was among the guilty ones that sent the ball over the top.

St. Kitts and Nevis cushioned their lead when they added another to make it 3-0, which is how the match eventually ended. It was, in fact, a brilliant goal by dangerman Terrel in the 60th minute when he curled a right-foot shot past Barbados’ goalkeeper Brathwaite diving airborne to his right but all in vain.

morissalindsay@barbadostoday.bb