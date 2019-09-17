Education: Public Notice - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training informs all parents and guardians that Class 4 students of the Belmont Primary School are asked to report to school tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18.

All other students are to await instructions from the Ministry of Education regarding their return to school.

Parents of the school are asked to note that exercise books, games clothes, school crests, and other materials will be on sale at the school on Thursday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.