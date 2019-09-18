42 in charge - Barbados Today

Alleyne School continues to produce young leaders equipped to excel positively in varying spheres of life, within their communities and beyond.

In keeping with the school’s organization of discipline and student leadership, 42 prefects from the fifth and sixth forms were installed on Friday, September 13 during morning assembly. The leaders will serve for the duration of the academic year 2019-2020.

The prefects are part of a core group of student leaders held in very high esteem among staff and students. They will assist the staff with enforcing the high disciplinary standards at the school.

The candidates short-listed for the role of head-prefects were recently taken through a rigorous interview and selection process, during which each had to demonstrate their suitability for the top leadership positions. The interviewing panel, made up of the Principal, Deputy Principal and other faculty members, decided on those who best met the selection criteria.

Chief among the leaders installed are Head Boy – Shem White, Head Girl – Ria Greene, Deputy Head Boy – Antwone Holder, along with Deputy Head Girl – Alyssa Hall.

Principal Julia Beckles, Deputy Principal Troy Phillips and Faculty leader Deborah Bascombe joined other staff and students in welcoming the newly installed leaders to their new role. Principal Beckles, while addressing the student population, congratulated the team and pledged the full support of her office and that of her staff to ensuring the prefects have all that is necessary to succeed.

Beckles further reminded the full assembly of students that prefects are indeed a part of the structure of discipline at the school and their authority and instructions must always be respected. (PR)