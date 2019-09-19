A toast to Ryan! - Barbados Today

A crowd of party-goers all dressed in white assembled at Sugarland Gardens, St Peter last Saturday night. The event billed ‘Ice’ was in celebration of top local executive Ryan Walters whose birthday was Sunday, September 15.

The pouring rain in the north of the island was not enough to stop the massive from having a good night and from toasting the man who is the general manager of Burger King. Well after midnight, people were still making their way into the venue for the first time.

It was a fete filled with the young and the young at heart. But age didn’t matter as those who felt to shake a leg did so to the sweet sounds of DJ music. Almost every genre of music was played making sure there was something for everyone to enjoy. An old dub session was probably the best received by those on the dance floor.

Around 1:20 a.m. Hypasounds came on stage for a live performance. But he didn’t stay there too long as he insisted he needed to be closer to the crowd. He came down and jammed in the crowd with some of his favourite hit songs – Sugar Rush, Move, How She Like It, Dip, No Respect and of course, Fair Sa. They enjoyed every moment of it. He also gave a special shout out to the birthday boy.

During his set, Hypasounds shared the stage with Grateful Co who sang his Do Thing.

DJs took over again with some modern-day hits such as Mole’s Breathe, Lil Rick’s Ramgoat, King Bubba’s Bend Over among others.

Later, Walkes did his thing with I Waan Meet Meat, Champion of Colours and Traffic.

But the party was not about music alone there were unlimited drinks on sale from the fully stocked bar. There was a delectable menu of vegetable rice, alfredo pasta, chicken and ham among others.

Those who wanted to be pampered didn’t have to go too far as there were personal care services such as massages, pedicures and manicures on offer as well.

Clearly, a good night was had by all. (IMC)