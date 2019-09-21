LIAT says there are challenges but it will continue flying - Barbados Today

LIAT will continue operating across the region despite the challenges the airline is facing, Chief Executive Officer Julie Reifer-Jones said.

Reifer-Jones said LIAT is in the midst of a restructuring exercise, which includes sensitive discussions with its stakeholders.

She acknowledged that the airline continues to face challenges in the context of the region’s economic prospects as well as other factors, which were causing a decline in intra-regional travel.

She, however, noted that the airline continues to operate its full schedule of weekly flights to its 15 destinations.

The CEO expressed the company’s commitment to the region and indicated the company’s improved on-time performance and customer service were being recognized by the travelling public.

She emphasized that the airline’s priority of providing a safe and comfortable flight experience was paramount and LIAT would continue to aim to improve its services.

Reifer-Jones also advised that discussions with governments across the LIAT network were continuing as the airline negotiates with territories to contribute through a Minimum Revenue Guarantee Model.

The Chief Executive Officer also stated that LIAT’s schedule over the last six to eight weeks has been impacted by various weather systems as is expected at this time of the year.