Officials monitoring tropical wave east-southeast of Barbados - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to monitor the progress of a strong tropical wave which has progressed to near 53°W, south of 15°N. The accompanying area of low pressure along the wave axis is now near 10.5°N 53°W or about 475 miles (760 km)

east-southeast of Barbados. Forecast models still suggest some potential for further development as the system approaches Barbados and the southern Windwards later today/early Sunday. Regardless of development, brisk surface winds of 25 to 30 kt (45 to 55km/h) with higher gusts and pockets of moderate to heavy showers are anticipated with rainfall accumulations of 75 to 100mm (3 to 4 inches) possible during the passage of this system. Deteriorating sea-conditions with east-southeasterly swells of 3.0 to 4.0m (10 to 13ft) are likely. Thus, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m today until 6 a.m Monday. A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone. A Small-Craft Warning means in this case, that wind-speeds of 25 to 30 kt (45 to 55km/h) and /or seas greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area. The BMS will continue to closely monitor the progress of this tropical wave and will issue further updates as conditions warrant.