Collection of outstanding Police Certificate of Character - Barbados Today

Below is a release from the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF).

The RBPF would like to inform the general public that the office of the Police Certificate of Character, located at Pinfold Street, St Michael will reopen on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Persons with appointments for Monday, September 23, should visit the office at the appointed time to be processed.

Special arrangements are in place to accommodate persons affected by the recent closure. Persons who had applied for certificates between August 19, 2019 and September 2, 2019 can collect their certificates on September 23 or September 24 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. from the office at Central Police Station, Coleridge Street, Bridgetown, St Michael.

Those persons, who had appointments during the week September 3, 2019, will be accommodated at the office at Pinfold Street, St Michael as follows:

1. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 will now be processed on Monday

September 23, 2019.

2. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 will now be processed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

3. Thursday, September 5, 2019 will now be processed on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

4. Friday, September 6, 2019 will now be processed on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Kindly note that the individual scheduled times remain the same. Strict adherence to the appointment time will contribute to the efficiency of the effort.

The RRBPF would like to thank the general public for their cooperation and understanding during this period.