Eagle Hall and Belmont Primary schools reopen tomorrow - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is informing parents and guardians that the Eagle Hall Primary and the Belmont Primary Schools will open on Monday, September 23, for all students.

All remedial work has been completed at these two schools.

The Maria Holder Nursery School-Sharon and the Sharon Primary School were closed last week due to an environmental problem. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has completed investigations at the two sites.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training will open the Maria Holder Nursery School-Sharon to students on Wednesday, September 25.

Class 4 students of the Sharon Primary School will report to the Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jackson, St Michael, also on Wednesday, September 25, for their instruction. All other classes of the Sharon Primary School will remain at home for the remainder of the week.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training and the Ministry of Health and Wellness will meet with all members of staff of the Maria Holder Nursery-Sharon and the Sharon Primary Schools on Tuesday, September 24, at the Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church at 10 a.m.

These Ministries will also meet with parents of the two schools on Tuesday, September 24, at 4 p.m. also at the Jackson Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training apologises for any inconvenience caused by the extended closure of these two schools. (METVT/BGIS)