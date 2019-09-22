Tropical Storm Karen forms just east of southern Windward Islands - Barbados Today

The strong tropical wave and accompanying area of low pressure which were being monitored over the past couple of days, have been upgraded to Tropical Storm Karen by the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

At 5 a.m today, T.S Karen was located Near 11.9N 60.2W or about 100 Mi…160 km south-west of Barbados.

Maximum Sustained Winds…40 Mph…65 km/h. Present Movement…WNW or 285 Degrees At 9 Mph…15 km/h.

The center of the system is already 100 mile to south-west of Barbados and on this forecast track T. S Karen does not pose any direct threat to Barbados.

However, brisk surface winds of 25 to 30 kt (45 to 55km/h) with frequent higher gusts, which were observed during the night, will continue to affect the island for at least another 6 to 12 hours. Thus, a Wind Advisory is now in effect.

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 25 to 33kt (47 to 61km/h) are affecting or forecast to affect the land area, in this case, within the next 12 hours. Pockets of moderate to heavy showers are still anticipated across Barbados with rainfall accumulations of 25 to 75mm (1 to 3 inches) possible as the system tracks west-northwestwards into the Caribbean Sea.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm warning has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago, along with Grenada and its dependencies.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. A tropical storm watch has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A tropical storm watch will likely be required for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later Sunday, and tropical storm warnings may be issued for other areas in the Windward Islands later this morning.

On the current forecast track Karen is forecast to move across the Windward Islands on Sunday afternoon and tonight.

The storm is then forecast to turn to the northwest Monday and north Tuesday. Karen will then approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday as a tropical storm.