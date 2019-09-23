Murder trial continues tomorrow - Barbados Today

Murder trial continues tomorrow

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 23, 2019

The first murder case since the mandatory death penalty was abolished began before Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius in the High Court today.

When Baggio Kristidi Decourcey Daniel, of Block 1A Factory Avenue, Wildey, St Michael was arraigned this morning in the No. 5 Supreme Court he pleaded not guilty to the charge that he murdered 30-year-old Alex Romel Samuels on February 1, 2012.

Daniel was 19 years old at the time he was charged.

A 12-member jury was empanelled to hear the case in which 20 witnesses are expected to give evidence.

Principal Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney and Crown Counsel Neville Watson are prosecuting the case while Marlon Gordon is the accused’s legal defence counsel.

The matter continues tomorrow.

