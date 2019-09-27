Archer laid to rest in small, quiet service - Barbados Today

Stephen Ainsley Archer, a paraplegic who landed in the spotlight five months ago after pleading to be paid an overdue settlement by his lawyer, was remembered today at his funeral by a small gathering at St Stephen’s Church, Black Rock.

Archer, a former Psychiatric Hospital employee, came to national attention with a public complaint that his lawyer failed to deliver the hefty payout which he was awarded in 1997 from a personal injury case after his leg and lower body were left paralysed by a falling telephone pole.

Tears flowed freely as nephew Gavin Archer gave a moving tribute, pausing frequently to wipe his face.

He spoke fondly of the memories he shared with Archer who particularly enjoyed his favourite foods whether it be rotisserie chicken from the famed R.A. Mapps or chicken alfredo pasta. He said that his late uncle would be dearly missed by the members of the family.

His uncle Gerald Phillips gave an appreciation at the start of the service in which he spoke of Archer’s zest for life.

Phillips said: “He was a very creative person and like most creative persons technology was one of his interests.

“Stephen was a great conversationalist and was sure to be an active participant when discussing anything.

“He was an avid reader and a very resilient person and showed great strength and personal character and a part of that character was the ability to get things done when opportunities arose.

“Stephen remained a life long learner a student of life and we enjoyed his company, companionship, and views on life.

“We shall miss all of them. Stephen we will miss you thank you for being with us.”

Philips also brought remarks from Archer’s family in St Vincent and the Grenadines who could not be present for his funeral service and burial.

Delivering the homily, Rector of St Stephen’s Church Canon George Harewood told mourners that God is still present in their time of grief.

He declared: “Saint Paul believed that whatever the experiences in this life we all have to understand that we are living in a world which God has made and a world which God loved even from the time of its creation.

“The time between then and now is a time when certainly God has not gone away and left us but he is and I believe he is providing for us.

“But even when that which is painful happens we must still continue to believe that God is very much present in this world, he is still very much present with us as individuals attending to our needs.”

Canon Harewood urged the gathering to give thanks to God for Archer’s life.

He said: “We can thank God for having given us Stephen Ainsley Stanton Archer.

“He certainly used whatever God provided for him in terms of his creative talents [which] he put to good use.

“It must have been that which helped him to face the challenging moments knowing that that was not all that made up his life.

“He was able to move beyond thinking about himself to think about others as he was employed at the Psychiatric Hospital [assisted] with brightening up the lives of those who were admitted to the institution.

“He was able to take his skill of art and provide drawings to help those who had been admitted to that institution. Such would have certainly helped in providing the opportunity for those patients to see the finer things of life and be able to gain some benefit from it and some encouragement,”

Archer was later laid to rest in the churchyard of St Stephen’s.