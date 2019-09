A man brought before the court on gun and ammunition charges has been automatically remanded.

Mario Leon Harris, 27, of Bartlett Tenantry Road, Sargeant’s Village, Christ Church was sent to St Philip facility yesterday until October 24.

He appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on the indictable charges that he had the firearm without a valid licence and 11 rounds of ammunition without a valid permit on September 23.