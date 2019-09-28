CRICKET-CPL- Zouks knock Tallawahs out - Barbados Today

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, CMC – Jamaica Tallawahs’ miserable run in the Caribbean Premier League finally ended here Friday night, when they crashed to a four-wicket defeat to St Lucia Zouks to suffer elimination with a game to spare.

Entering the encounter at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground with already slim hopes of reaching the playoffs, the beleaguered visitors were once again far short of their best, and their seventh loss in nine matches spelled their demise.

Sent in, they could only muster 165 for seven off 20 overs courtesy of Dwayne Smith’s 58 off 38 deliveries, while Chris Gayle’s modest run continued with 29 and Glenn Phillips got 23.

Fast bowler Kesrick Williams snatched three for 24 while left-arm pacer Krishmar Santokie picked up two for 31, as Tallawahs failed to kick on after finding themselves on 93 for two at the half-way stage.

Zouks, in reply, got a 25-ball 51 from opener Rahkeem Cornwall while Hardus Viljoen stroked 32 off 24 balls, as they got over the line with five balls to spare.

The defeat left Tallawahs on four points and at the bottom of the six-team standings, a position in which they have languished for most of the season.

Zouks, meanwhile, climbed back into fourth place on seven points but with one game left, they now need to win and hope results go their way in the other fixtures.

