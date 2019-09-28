United as one - Barbados Today

Caribbean Village has been named Marketing Initiative of the Year in the 2019 Seatrade Cruise Awards. This cruise marketing platform has successfully united Caribbean destinations to promote the region within world cruise markets.

The coveted award was presented during the Seatrade Europe 2019 cruise conference which took place in Hamburg, Germany from September 11-13, 2019. The finalists in the award category were judged on strategy, targeting, creativity and most importantly, the results of their cruise-related marketing initiative.

Now in the 13th edition, the Seatrade Cruise Awards celebrates the best of international cruise industry success, ambition and innovation.

According to Mary Bond, Group Director, Seatrade Cruise the awards…“Once again, [we] received a record number of entries, reflecting the high standards within the industry as well as the global reach of the renowned award scheme.”

“We are honoured to have received such a prestigious accolade,” said Julie-Anne Burrowes, Cruise Advisor to the Caribbean Village.

“This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion of our partner destinations in promoting the region, its cruise products and services. We will continue to position the Caribbean to create a sustainable sector and maximise the benefits of cruise tourism for local communities.”

The Caribbean Village is the largest collective cruise marketing initiative for the Caribbean. It provides a partnership approach to promoting the region in order to optimise destinations’ often constrained marketing budgets, develop a cohesive brand message and stimulate additional cruise traffic.

Almost 50 representatives from ten Caribbean territories including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Jamaica, Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, Trinidad and Tobago participated in the Seatrade Europe conference within the Caribbean Village pavilion.

The group included Ministers of Tourism, CEOs of tourism, airport and port authorities as well as leading tour operators and shipping agents. The participants showcased new tours and attractions, port developments and continued discussions with existing cruise clients while engaging new ones.

The Caribbean Village was also supported by several international and regional partners including Chukka Adventures, Global Ports Holdings, Historic Port of Falmouth, Lannaman & Morris and Port Royal.

In the face of increased global competition, it is the shared vision of destinations that this model will be the future catalyst for an expanded, and much needed, formal cruise marketing alliance for the Caribbean region. (PR)