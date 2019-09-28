Update on Maria Holder Nursery and Sharon Primary School - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that the Maria Holder Nursery at Sharon, St Thomas, will open on Monday, September 30, for all students.

Meanwhile, Class Three and Four students of the Sharon Primary School, also in St Thomas, will report to the Jackson Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Jackson, St Michael for classes.

Additionally, Class Two students of Sharon Primary will be accommodated at the Holy Innocents Primary School at Ayshford, St Thomas.

Transportation has been arranged for the Class Two students. It will leave the Sharon Moravian Church Yard at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, and the return trip at the end of school at 3 p.m. will leave the Holy Innocents Primary School and return to the Sharon Moravian Church, where parents and guardians are asked to collect their children or wards.

All other students of Sharon Primary will remain at home.

The Ministry will continue to update parents as necessary and apologises for any inconvenience caused. (MR/BGIS)