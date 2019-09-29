Fogging schedule September 30 – October 4 - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes.

On Monday, September 30, districts in St George to be fogged are Charles Rowe Bridge, Parish Land, Airy Hill with Avenues, Flat Rock Development, Glebe, Valley Land, Glebe Land, Walkers Park West, Thorpes Cottage and environs.

The team will be in St Peter on Tuesday, October 1, spraying Church Street, Station Hill, Golden Mile with Avenues, Douglas Development, Ashton Hall, Church Hill Development, Church Hill Road, Tom Bend Road and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, October 2, districts in St Michael to be sprayed will be Dunlow Lane, Bay Street, Bayville, St Paul’s Avenue, Evelyn Avenue, Old Quarry Road, Bay Gardens, Beckles Road, Jessamine Avenue, Curwin Avenue, Chelsea Road and environs.

On Thursday, October 3, areas to be fogged in St Michael and Christ Church are Upton, Upton Road, Kent Development, St David’s, Cox Road, Bannatyne Gardens, South Ridge and neighbouring districts.

The team will be in St James on Friday, October 4, to fog 1st and 2nd Streets, Holetown, Trents, Trents Tenantry, Jamestown Park, Cherry Avenue, Sunset Boulevard, Violet Row, Hibiscus Avenue, Cemetery Lane and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.