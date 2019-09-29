St George man dies suddenly - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

St George man dies suddenly

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 29, 2019

 

David Fitzgerald Craigwell, 63, of 2nd Avenue, Lower Newbury, St George passed away this afternoon while on the compound of Pricesmart, Green Hill, St Michael.

Police said around 12:15 p.m., they received a report that the man sitting in a vehicle at the shopping facility was experiencing some difficulty breathing.

He received assistance from witnesses at the scene but he, however, failed to recover.

A medical doctor subsequently pronounced him dead at the scene.

Several family members and siblings visited the scene and were interviewed by police.

Police says no foul play is suspected.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Today's weather
September 28, 2019
St George man dies suddenly
September 29, 2019
Virgin Atlantic introduces more flights to Barbados for Winter 2019 Season
September 29, 2019
Selling out
September 27, 2019
Harris remanded
September 28, 2019
Police issue all clear after bomb threat
September 30, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs