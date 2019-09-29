St George man dies suddenly - Barbados Today

David Fitzgerald Craigwell, 63, of 2nd Avenue, Lower Newbury, St George passed away this afternoon while on the compound of Pricesmart, Green Hill, St Michael.

Police said around 12:15 p.m., they received a report that the man sitting in a vehicle at the shopping facility was experiencing some difficulty breathing.

He received assistance from witnesses at the scene but he, however, failed to recover.

A medical doctor subsequently pronounced him dead at the scene.

Several family members and siblings visited the scene and were interviewed by police.

Police says no foul play is suspected.