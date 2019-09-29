Virgin Atlantic introduces more flights to Barbados for Winter 2019 Season - Barbados Today

Virgin Atlantic introduces more flights to Barbados for Winter 2019 Season

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 29, 2019

In a bid to increase choice for customers travelling from the Manchester region, Virgin Atlantic is expanding its operation out of Manchester Airport, with brand new flights from its northern base, including increased flights to Barbados.

The airline says a third weekly service from Manchester to Barbados will be introduced for the full Winter 2019 season.

Virgin Atlantic will also increase flying from London Gatwick, with an eighth and ninth weekly service to Barbados for the Winter 2019 season.

These additional services will go on sale from Tuesday, October 1, for travel on various dates through the Winter 2019 season.

“It’s pleasing to see Virgin Atlantic increase its flying programme from Manchester Airport this winter,” Julian Carr, Aviation Director at Manchester Airport said, adding that Barbados is among Virgin Atlantic’s most popular destinations.

Virgin Atlantic flies the newly refurbished Airbus A330-200 and Boeing 747 from Manchester to destinations across the USA and the Caribbean.

 

