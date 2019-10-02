Gayle, Pollard to feature in The Hundred - Barbados Today

Eoin Morgan, Steve Smith, David Warner and Chris Gayle are among the names confirmed in the draft for The Hundred.

In total, 20 of the world’s best cricketers have so far been confirmed to take part in the brand-new domestic tournament set to be launched next summer, between July 17 and August 16.

The new-concept competition will be 100-balls-a-side and consist of eight franchise teams in London (two), Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff and Southampton.

England’s centrally contracted Test players will be the first to be allocated when the eight franchises are formally unveiled tomorrow, with the rest of the squads being determined on October 20 live on Sky Sports.

However, there is no shortage of global participation as well with Australian Ashes hero Steve Smith heading a star-studded overseas contingent.

Australia’s master batsman will be joined by compatriots Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc, while the top-ranked batsman and bowler in Twenty20 cricket – Babar Azam and Rashid Khan – have also put their names forward.

Big-name veterans of the white-ball formats are also present, including Gayle, Shahid Afridi and Lasith Malinga.

Although England’s red-ball players will have only a limited role in the tournament, several members of the triumphant World Cup squad should play a full part.

Captain Morgan heads a group which includes Tom Curran and Liam Plunkett while Jason Roy and Moeen Ali are also up for grabs.

South Africans Kagiso Rabada, Faf Du Plessis and Quinton De Kock are also available, as is New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

The first names announced are: Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Babar Azam, Tom Curran, Quinton De Kock, Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Roy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Kane Williamson, David Warner.