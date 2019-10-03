GAIA Inc. goes Pink - Barbados Today

For the month of October, Barbadians and visitors travelling in the direction of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) at night will see soft shades of pink in the lighting around the facility.

As Barbados joins with the rest of the world in observing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the airport is once again staging its “GAIA Inc. Goes Pink” campaign.

Speaking at the launch event last evening, Acting General Manager of GAIA Inc. Terry Layne said, “The campaign forms part of our corporate social responsibility, and as the month progresses we will be adding more pink lights to the airport.”

The airport also made a donation to the Barbados Cancer Society’s Breast Screening Programme to the tune of $1,000, which was gathered from a series of charity donation tins strategically placed around the facility that visitors were encouraged to contribute towards. Layne said the airport donated to several other charities as well, and that they would send more funding to the Breast Screening Programme shortly.

Chairperson of the Barbados Cancer Society’s Breast Screening Programme Dr Shirley Hanoman-Jhagroo said since its inception in 2002, some 107, 000 Barbadian women had benefitted from it.

She noted, “When we started the programme, we made a commitment to reduce the number of clinical deaths from breast cancer through early detection, as statistics show that there is a 99 per cent survival rate over a five-year period for people who are diagnosed with cancers at either Stage Zero or Stage One, as it is more treatable at that time.”

Dr Hanoman-Jhagroo said the Cancer Society’s clinic dealing with breast screening was now a state-of-the-art facility comparable to any in First World countries. “We have a fully trained professional staff, 3D ultrasound equipment, a full operating theatre and when patients come in, they can get their biopsy or mammogram results back within 48 hours. We have outgrown our present location, but we will continue to maintain our standards.”

Dr Hanoman-Jhagroo also commended CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank for its annual Walk for the Cure which comes off this Sunday, October 6. She noted that since its establishment in 2013, the Walk had raised awareness of their efforts tremendously and it was more than just a “fun walk” since most patrons recognised the seriousness of the cause it represents. (DH)