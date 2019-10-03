Walk for the cure - Barbados Today

Two of the island’s top entertainers will headline the entertainment offerings at this Sunday’s BCS Breast Screening Programme/CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure.

Cultural Ambassador Red Plastic Bag (RPB) will be a part of the Opening Ceremony and Soca Monarch Mikey will take part in the After-Walk Activities for the event which comes off Sunday, October 6.

Other entertainment involved in the activities when the runners and walkers return include Dance Fit and the Zumba Bunnies who will keep the energy going after the walk with two exercise sessions. Then TC, Marzville and Mikey will take over to bring a soca feel to the cool down activity.

This 2019 edition of the Walk for the Cure will be encouraging all participants to have their water in refillable/reusable bottles in order to cut down on the number of disposable cups and plastic bottles used. Water will still be available for both runners and walkers who are encouraged to responsibly dispose of the cups and any plastic water bottles they may use.

Park and Ride arrangements have also been made. The Transport Board will supply a free service to participants from the car parks at Queen’s College and the National Cultural Foundation in West Terrace as well as from the Sky Mall car park. Buses will leave these areas to head to Warrens between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will return between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There will also be a free service running from the Fairchild Street Bus Terminal to and from Warrens at the same times, to accommodate those travelling by bus.

For those living in and traversing the area, the roads into Warrens and on the route of the walk will be closed from 2.30 p.m. including the D’Arcy Scott and Everton Weekes Roundabouts and there will be limited access to Hinds Hill, Prior Park, Warrens and the areas surrounding the route.

Runners and walkers will leave the area in front of CIBC FirstCaribbean, Warrens and head towards Hinds Hill, turn right at the traffic lights towards Queen’s College, right at the traffic lights into Clermont right through to Simpsons Motors, right onto the Ronald Mapp Highway and into the Massy car park for the after walk activities.

Other fundraising activities to be held after the walk include a Celebrity Basketball Match on October 19 at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium; the now annual Paint for the Cure on October 27 at Radisson Aquatica and a Flea Market on November 2 in the car park of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Warrens Head Office. The public is invited to all of these activities. (PR)