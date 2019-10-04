Scotiabank ‘shifting to customer demand’ - Barbados Today

Customer demand still drives change among the nation’s banks, as one commercial bank declared it was doing all it could to keep up.

Manager of Premium Relationship Banking at Canadian-owned Scotiabank Carla Boyce said the bank continues to innovate solutions to meet customers’ changing needs.

Scotiabank, which has pulled out of a number of Caribbean countries while maintaining a presence here, has closed branches and urged clients to use online banking and automated teller machine services.

Boyce said: “Today, customer expectations are driving fast technological changes.

“Our customers are demanding easy, global and seamless mobile services as well as experiences.

“Banking is adapting to meet those demands.”

As part of Scotiabank’s digital focus, she said, it was now investing more than $5.5 billion (CA$3 billion) annually in technology across its network.

She said the bank was ensuring it maintained a high level of security as it made the technological changes.

“We are excited to introduce improvements that will benefit customers and help them save time and money,” said Boyce.

The bank’s digital thrust, she added, has seen the introduction of a number of upgraded services including a digital branch in Warrens, special alerts to provide increased protection and security and smart automated teller machines.

Boyce declared: “You can expect other enhancements to services over the next 18 months,” at the bank’s Premium

Banking A-Class showcase at the Simpson Motors showroom in Warrens.

Sales Manager at Simpson Motors Penny Johnson said she was delighted to work with Scotiabank on the sale of the new Mercedes-Benz A200 sedan, adding that her company was also keen on keeping up with customers’ changing demands.

Johnson said: “Like Scotiabank, our brand Mercedes-Benz is fast developing new and revolutionary technology to satisfy the needs of a younger, more connected and fast pace customers.”

She said the new A-Class model was one example of such technology, pointing out that it came with a voice command ‘Hey Mercedes’ that offers a number of personalized features.

The vehicle, which comes in hatchback or saloon version, retails around $160,000.