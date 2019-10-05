Coward gone - Barbados Today

A close relative of Barbados’ latest murder victim is not surprised at the way his outgoing cousin lost his life, because “anything can happen when you’re outside”.

Hours after being shot at Jessamine Avenue, Bayville St Michael, Leandrew Sharvar Coward of 2nd Avenue, Paddock Road, St Michael passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Residents claim in recent weeks, gang violence and gunplay have increased in some parts of Bayville and surrounding areas.

At the home of the latest victim, where he lived with his two cousins and his aunt, one relative, who requested anonymity told Barbados TODAY the two grew up together.

He described Coward as having a ‘normal’ childhood at the St Matthias Primary and later the St Leonard’s Boys’ School.

Coward reportedly worked with Government’s seaweed project and loved partying and playing or watching football.

But while Coward’s cousin described the two men as ‘close’, he revealed his murdered cousin, who preferred to lime in Bayville where his mother ‘Pat’ lived, was an outgoing person, while he was more reserved.

“He was a party man. I can’t tell you anything about his outside life because I don’t be outside. I do my thing inside, so I can’t tell you anything about what was going on outside,” said the cousin.

When asked if he was surprised about the circumstances surrounding his cousin’s death, he said: “I can’t tell you if I was shocked because I know these things happen. These things don’t really move me that sort of way because I already put my brain to the fact that these things happen.”

He explained further: “When you’re on the road and moving around these things happen. For me there’s no fun outside, you know what I mean. I don’t trust a boy. That is how I flex. It’s best for me in here.”

Before Coward was shot multiple times about his body, he was reportedly at home in Paddock Road and was preparing to go to bed. Relatives were therefore shocked when they learned he had been killed some distance away in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

“Based on the sort of timing I went into my bed and the time he was shot at, I said he would have had to just have gotten there. It was early in the morning; my mother woke me up and told me,” revealed his cousin.

Barbados TODAY understands the murdered man leaves a 13-year-old daughter to mourn.

“For now everybody seems cool, but I already know when the real thing comes and it’s time for the funeral it will be a different story. I can’t tell you how they feel but they’re coping for the time being,” he said.

Police appeals continue for anyone with information on the country’s 41st murder to come forward.

kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb