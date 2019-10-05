Pumping Stopped at BWA’s New Market Pumping Station - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that pumping was stopped at its Newmarket Pumping Station today Saturday, to allow crews to change a faulty pump at the facility.

This station is one of the sources into the Hanson and Fort George distribution network and therefore some customers in parts of St George, St Michael and Christ Church may experience low levels or water outages while the repair work is underway.

Crews are also today changing a valve at Husbands in St Michael.

The Authority will service customers in any affected districts in these parishes via water tanker as a temporary measure.

The BWA apologizes for any inconvenience these outages have caused.