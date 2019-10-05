Woman in wounding case granted bail - Barbados Today

An indictable charge against a 36-year-old vendor will continue in a Bridgetown court on March 3, 2020.

The accused, Shanell Armentha Howard, of 3rd Avenue Wilkinson Road, Richmond, St Michael is charged with unlawfully wounding Roshawne Gibbs on September 30 with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do some serious bodily harm to him.

With no objection from prosecutor Victoria Taitt, the accused was granted $10,000 bail by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today with conditions.

Howard must report to the Black Rock Police Station every Wednesday by noon with valid identification and stay away from the complainant as well as the Black Waters Block.