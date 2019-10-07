Thousands join Walk for the Cure 2019 - Barbados Today

Forget the term ‘a sea of pink.’ Think of a pink avalanche. That’s how Walk for the Cure 2019 can be described.

Every pocket of Warrens, St Michael overflowed with the rosy colour on Sunday as many Barbadians came out to support those affected by the deadly disease.

This year seemed to have been one for the history books said representative of First Caribbean International Bank and walk manager Krystle Maynard. She confirmed that more than 15 000 people had come out this year.

“The walk today was awesome and it was amazing to see everyone come out in their pink from the little children to the babies in prams. To have Red Plastic Bag come out to sing his inspirational song I Am Alive shows the togetherness that we have here in Barbados in this fight against breast cancer.”

The walk which started around 3:30 p.m., included those who came out to walk and those who came out for the run. Never mind the hot sun and scorching highway, the cause was greater than what was a taxing evening.

The pink squads, which included school groups like the Lodge and family groups, took the trek up to the traffic lights looking over University Hill and onto the stretch by the Queens College School and back to Warrens for a warm down.

Entertainers included comedian Jennifer Walker and the duo of comedy Rum and Koke who also hosted the show. Entertainers like Mikey, TC and Marzville kept the crowd pumping with their 2019 hits.

Funds were raised to aid in research for those who are affected by breast cancer. (MR)