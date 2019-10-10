Beauty, talent and smarts - Barbados Today

Give her the mace, the crown and throne. Kyla Ward deserved to be crowned on the night of the Barbados Talented Teen category amongst females. She pulled out all the stops as she performed amazingly with guitar in hand and splendid voice to match.

With a mash up remix to Lana Del Rey’s Young and Beautiful fused with End of the World by Rob Dickinson, Queen Kyla was stunning as she sat poised on the stage at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St Michael on Saturday.

She was simply amazing. Her gown was another show stopper as she came out bedecked in a golden mesh and sequined piece which showed her curves and pieces of chocolate skin. The question: “Who do you find as a phenomenal woman?” did not trip her up either as she carved that one out by naming young environmentalist, Greta Thunberg, who made headlines as an activist for the earth and green living.

Ward said that she was not expecting to win, but she was relieved nonetheless.

First runner-up, Naticia Eugene, pointed out the humility of Michelle Obama when asked about a woman who made a significant impact on her and she too was graceful in her pink gown. Eugene, also a vocalist, rocked the hall as she sang Titanium. She won Miss Congeniality, Best Project and Best Project Interview.

Lauryn Small, who played steel pan, commanded the stage and that earned her enough points as second runner-up. She came out gowned in a sweet sliver set which flowed from waist to floor.

Small hailed her mother for making a significant impact in her life. Other participants included Hope Thomas, Azaria Sealy and Grace Pooler who did an interesting act of archery mixed with gymnastics. Manager of Barbados Talented Teens Kofi Branch said that the programme is in its sixth year. (MR)