‘In my defence’ - Barbados Today

In an unsworn statement from the dock today, murder accused Anderson Busby maintained that he was defending himself when Devon Taylor lost his life.

The 34-year-old Busby of No. 3 Whitehall, St Michael, is accused of unlawfully killing 16-year-old Taylor, formerly of Gills Road, St Michael, on October 13, 2012.

In a brief statement, Busby told the court that what he told police in his statement was the truth and that he was defending himself when he stabbed Taylor.

Georgette Alleyne and Calvin Hoyte also took to the witness stand.

Alleyne told the court she was on her way to the supermarket when she saw a youngster on the street. She said when she got closer she realized he had blood on his shirt and on his hands.

The witness said she asked him to see the injury and he held up his shirt.

She said she then took his shirt and tied it around his stomach tightly and told him that someone had called the ambulance and it would be there shortly.

Alleyne said she then continued on her way to the supermarket.

She described him as a brown-skinned man, but said she did not observe anything else about him.

Hoyte, who resides at Gills Road, St Michael, recounted that he was outside chatting when he noticed a “lot of commotion”.

He said he then saw rocks coming through the gap, but did not move.

Hoyte said he saw a fellow “come out the gap staggering” and he tried unsuccessfully about three times to ride a bicycle before falling off.

He said the male then cried out for help and he saw Georgette walk up to him and tie his shirt around him and “went long”.

Hoyte said the injured man then tried to stop vehicles but none stopped. He said he then asked a friend to take him to the hospital and his friend agreed.

The witness said he had never seen the man before that day.

Busby is being represented by Arthur Holder and Rhea Layne while Principal Crown Counsel Alliston Seale is prosecuting.

The trial, which is being heard by Justice Randal Worrell, was adjourned until October 21