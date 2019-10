A 44-year-old man was killed in a shooting incident at Golden Rock, The Pine, St Michael, Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, police said Keron Anthony Hodge, 44, of #92 Midway Lane, Pinelamds, St Michael, was reportedly liming with other people when a group of men passed by and discharged firearms.

Hodge was shot in his chest area and was transported by private vehicle to the QEH for medical attention.

He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Investigations are continuing.