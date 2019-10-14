Proud Barbadians - Barbados Today

The 2018 Barbados Independence Honours finally received their insignia from Governor General, Dame Sandra Mason, at Government House in two separate ceremonies today.

During the morning, the honourees included former owner and Principal of the Merrivale Preparatory School, 101-year-old Avisene Carrington, who officially received the title of Dame of St Andrew, along with Phillip Serrao, who got the honour of Knight of St. Andrew.

Dame Avisene, the oldest person to receive such an honour, said, “I am truly honoured and humbled to be here this morning, and I think I count myself really blessed that God has kept me up until age 101.” She was also pleased at the fact that one of her sons and her daughter were present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Sir Phillip, who chaired the Electoral and Boundaries Commission for 14 years, said he was “elated” and that his award reflected well on the people of Barbados, stating that “In my time as Chairman of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, I am proud to say that Barbados has never had any problems with its General Elections; they have always been free and fair, and we have continued to maintain this tradition.”

The Companion of Honour of Barbados went to former teacher, real estate agent, Member of Parliament, and in later years, restaurant proprietor, Delisle Bradshaw, who thanked God along with the people he would have encountered in his many years in public life. “This is not an honour for Delisle Bradshaw, but for the people who supported me over the years, caused me to do better and help my country. This is for the people, their parents, and their children, who gave me the chance to prove myself.”

Gold Crown of Merit awards were given to Mitchinson Beckles, Dr. Haresh Thani, former Foreign Service Officer Peter Laurie and retired accountant Charles Tibbitts, while Ardyce Bolden, Robert Peirce, William Hinds and Kerry Ann Ifill all received Silver Crown of Merit awards.

Hinds, who has been actively involved in the renewable energy industry for 37 years, said he was proud to receive the award, and he believed Barbados would reach its goal of becoming 100 per cent fossil fuel free by 2030. “If we say we are going to do it, we are going to do it. We are on track. Quite a lot is happening, there is momentum in all the sectors and the government under Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Minister of

Energy and Water Resources, Wilfred Abrahams, is blazing a trail towards achieving that goal and I believe we will meet the target.”

Meanwhile, former President of the Senate, Kerry Ann Ifill, saw her honour as a way of showing Barbadians that people with disabilities could make a significant contribution to society despite their physical or other challenges. “All too often people think of those with disabilities as recipients of charity, but when we are recognised for the work that we do it is something we are extremely proud of. This [award] shows we can contribute and add value to society, and we will get more respect when others see we are citizens with a purpose like everyone else.”

During the afternoon session, Bradley Broomes, the watersports supervisor at the Cobblers Cove Hotel in St. Peter, received the Barbados Bravery Medal for rescuing a couple who got into difficulties in the water adjacent to the resort on March 6, 2018. “I was at lunch, and some surfers alerted me that two guests were in trouble. So automatically I dropped my lunch, ran across the deck, onto the beach, and when I got there I saw a husband and wife in difficulties in the water, so I jumped in and managed to get them to safety.”

Broomes, who competed for Barbados as a swimmer in the CARIFTA Games as a teenager, thanked God for giving him the “health and the strength” to carry out his activities.

Two Barbados Service Medal winners were 96-year-old Beryl Bridgeman, and Reverend Margaret Eversley, the pastor in charge of the Thorpes Cottage Church of the Nazarene. Eversley said, “I feel very delighted, because it was not something I expected, so I am happy to have received that award for all the sacrifices I made.”

The pastor, who was a teacher before joining the clergy, also had a word of advice for today’s teachers. “I would tell them to persevere, trust God, and see the person at the end of the road, not as they are now. I always looked for the potential in every child, even the most bad behaved ones, because I always feel that they have something to offer.”