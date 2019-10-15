Accused wife-beater bailed - Barbados Today

A man who denied assaulting his wife was granted $5000 bail when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today.

John Austin Wilfred, a 50-year-old chef and coconut vendor of Headley Land, Bank Hall, St Michael, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Christine Wilfred on October 14, 2019.

There were no objections by the prosecution and Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke granted the accused man bail in the sum of $5000.

As part of his conditions he was ordered to stay away from the complainant.

He is scheduled to return to court on February 25, 2020.