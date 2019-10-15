Barbados voted full member of SIM - Barbados Today

Barbados is now a full member of SIM, the Inter-American Metrology System (Sistema Interamericano de Metrología). This follows the island’s participation in activities to mark SIM Week 2019, held September 24 to 27, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and attended by Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce, Dwight Sutherland, and the Acting Deputy Director of the Barbados National Standards Institution (BNSI), Hadyn Rhynd.

The two participated in a myriad of events, including the General Assembly of the Inter-American Metrology System that was created to promote international, regional, and particularly Inter-American cooperation in metrology issues. It was during that forum that the island gained the vote.

Minister Sutherland, on his return, informed that the September 26 session ended with members of SIM, representing over 25 participating countries, voted in Barbados as a full member in the new SIM entity along with four other countries.

“Barbados’ attendance at last month’s SIM’s conference in Bolivia signals our commitment to metrology, the science of measurement and the key role it will play in advancing Barbados’ competitiveness on a global scale. As we seek to repeal and replace the ancient weights and measures act with a new Metrology Act, there are tremendous economic and social benefits to be derived from metrology infrastructure and advancement.

“This new Metrology Act aligns with world’s best practices in measurement. It will ensure a greater degree of accuracy, thus providing a basis for fair and accurate trade, optimization of production, fostering consumer and business confidence in products and in the development of new technologies and innovation. Metrology also extends beyond economic benefits and addresses areas such as law and order, the environment, health and safety, defence and security and leisure.”

The Small Business Minister added that as a full Member of SIM, Barbados would be afforded the opportunity to keep abreast of the world’s best practices in metrology and access to funding opportunities to improve its laboratory and overall national quality infrastructure.

SIM Week provided an opportunity for National Metrology Institutes across the western hemisphere to discuss and explore collaborative exchanges that have the potential to benefit the region’s metrology infrastructure.

Along with its several mandates, SIM also seeks to implement a global, reliable measuring system. It further aims to promote and support an integrated measurement infrastructure in the Americas, enabling each member institution the opportunity to stimulate innovation, competitiveness, trade, consumer safety and sustainable development, as they effectively participate in the international metrology community.

In April 2019, when the BNSI made a formal application for admission to the SIM to be an active member, it joined 27 other National Metrology Institutes. In so doing, the BNSI is afforded the right, among other things, to have voting privileges at General Assembly meetings; nominate or be nominated as candidates for the different positions in SIM; access SIM official documents, including by-laws; request and receive support available through SIM-funded projects to take part in SIM activities; and host the Annual General Meeting and other SIM meetings.

There are now 30 countries considered SIM members, where membership now makes Barbados eligible to be a voting member on SIM resolutions and to take part in upcoming support projects.

(JG/BGIS)