Teachers’ Professional Day will be observed this Friday, October 18 and all

schools will be closed as a result.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has encouraged

the management of schools to organise activities for the development of their institutions.

The day is part of activities to mark Education Month, which is being celebrated

under the theme: Technology – The Bedrock of Innovation and Development.

Schools will re-open on Monday, October 21.

(MR/BGIS)