St Winifred’s supporting relief efforts - Barbados Today

Several countries, institutions, agencies and private individuals have stepped up to the plate in rendering assistance to the recent hurricane-ravaged islands of the Bahamas.

The students, staff and supporters of the St. Winifred’s School yesterday joined those efforts when they donated BDS $5000 towards the ongoing relief and reconstruction efforts in The Bahamas. The cheque was presented by students Hayley Croney and Aerin Hill to Ronald Jackson, executive director, CDEMA, during general assembly.

Both students were applauded for their initiative and kind contribution in designing custom bracelets, which were sold to the school community in efforts to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

In accepting the donation, Ronald Jackson expressed profound gratitude to the students and encouraged them to continue in the spirit of giving.

“This demonstration of kindness and love to our brothers and sisters in The Bahamas is encouraging and should be applauded. Your contribution will go towards helping those individuals who are still in shelters post-Hurricane Dorian to help them recover and start building back their lives and livelihoods”.

Please find photos attached: Mrs Kim Lewis, Principal of St Winifred’s School with students Aerin Hill and Hayley Croney as they present cheque to Ronald Jackson, Executive Director of CDEMA. (PR)