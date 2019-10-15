Topping up Trinidad and Tobago - Barbados Today

Do you find yourself hankering and hounding after Digicel and B-mobile top ups?

After NP and Unipet top-ups?

After WASA and Tand TEC top-ups?

And Price-Mart and Tru-Valu top ups?

And that your entire life is spent trying to earn income to fulfil these important top-ups?

Well, fret no more. The sun is here. It is out and shining in all its blazing glory. Believe it or not, the sun can reduce the cost of all these top-ups by as much as 85 percent. This is not much bulleted in your budget or gazette, but it is a fact. The Einsteinian Revolution, the capacity to exploit the smallest of particle, atom, to top up our each and every material need is here.

You can top up most of your material needs by high capacity solar cell and battery technologies with a virtually free source of power – the sun. By creating 5G homes, transport, electricity and water. And food. This is the revolution of the 21st century; and our budget-master, Mr Colm Imbert, father engineer, mother astronomer, he himself a civil engineer, did not even mention it.

Yes, yes. We can get some gas and oil to pilot our basic needs, scramble up some cash to pay our public service and pension bills each month, but how ineluctably un-new, un-advanced, boring! What about new and different ways of boosting growth, GDP growth, national output, productivity, on which everything else relies?

This boost, growth, enhancement of real, ital productivity, may be achieved with one swoop. We need to gear, fashion, fling ourselves, head over heel, into the protonic and photonic revolution. That is, using modern solar technology, computer-tech to boost our capacity and productivity.

Fleets of buses equipped with solar-powered battery, with 5G internet connectivity, small, medium and large. Homes, offices, private and public, equipped with 5G solar and computer technology, harnessing its energy, water, communications, not from T and TEC, WASA and Digicel, but from common plants, community plants. This will make us less reliant on wage income, from private or public (Government income), will relieve Government of the burden of having to mind us, like big father and massa.

5G or 6G technology based on photonic (sun, photons, light, solar cell and battery) and protonic (protons, particle light, computers, electronic tech) is the way to go. So that we would, year after year, be asking not what the budget will do for us, but what we, our commons, commonly owned solar-plants and farms, and technology will do for us.

But the best top up of all is free. The topping up of your persons and selves with cosmic light, consciousness, nescience. How is this to be done? Here are the seven steps to boost your capacity.

1. Imagine you are a Nokia phone. You need to be topped up, not only with a paid card or account, but you possess a battery. You need to be topped up with energy, light, a T and TEC top up. Likewise your soul must be – on pain of dread, dissolution – topped up each day.

2. First your brain, mind has to be emptied. If your brain is filled with worry after top-ups, or schoolfriend, or girl/boyfriend, or job or wicked traffic, there is no room at the inn for more. You empty your brain and mind by bringing it to perfect stillness, silence.

3. Find a quiet, undisturbing, comfortable seat. Sit. Empty your brain and mind by reciting a mantra. Here is one: ‘Almighty God, the Ocean of Peace, I the Soul, the Essence of Peace.’

4. Say this mantra once, see, you top up by one millilitre. Say it twice, you top up by two. A thousand and one, and you are pretty much on your way to topping up with peace, instead of worrying over cat-food.

5. And this holds true for the mantra of purity, wisdom, bliss, knowledge, power. Fill up your divine vessel, your soul, with these mantras, and the other junk – worry, fear, doubt, anger, despair, envy, the seven mortal vices – flee. They don’t leave quietly, they put up a struggle. But if you do it often and stubbornly and gleefully enough, you rid yourself from these mortal foes of the human species.

6. Then, armed with these immortal gift, peace, purity, wisdom, knowledge, power, bliss, what do you do with them? Do you sit in repose whole day and dream? No. You act. You serve. You work hard and sacrifice. You use these gifts to recharge yourself and those whom you meet, your mother, father, nephew, child your nemesis and so on.

7. Seek ye spiritual gifts. Herein lies your power. The cosmic light, consciousness, effulgence is everything. You are only so much, so sustainable, so eternal, as the cosmic light within you. Everything else goes, is impermanent, unreal. This is true during life and after. All your holy books attest to this.

Our lives in the Republic and globally do not have to be “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short” (Thomas Hobbs, English political philosopher, Leviathan). It does not have to a brutish race to fulfil material top-ups. To beat traffic, loss of income, the incoming tide of destitution, quiet desperation, living on the edge. The answers are here. In the Sun, 5G technology, the protonic and photonic Einsteinian Revolution. And in you, your cosmic self.

Wayne Kublalsingh