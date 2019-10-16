Guilty Henry remanded - Barbados Today

HMP Dodds will be home for Andre Jamal Henry for the next week after he admitted to stabbing his girlfriend after she attempted to leave him.

The 37-year-old of St David’s, Christ Church, was today remanded to prison by Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke until October 23, pending sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding Ashaki Williams on October 3, 2019.

Sergeant Vernon Waithe told the court the two were in a relationship and have a two-year-old daughter. He said the accused lived at the complainant’s residence at Lower Collymore Rock, St Michael.

However, the relationship was rocky and the two frequently had arguments.

On the mentioned day around 6:20 a.m. an argument ensued and the complainant told the accused she wanted to leave the relationship.

She then left the residence and got into her car and tried to leave but the accused ran in front of the car, blocking her path.

The complainant then opened her door for her mother and the accused used the opportunity to jump into the car.

After locking the doors of the car he took a scissors out of his pocket and stabbed at her.

She used her hands to shield herself and as a result received injuries to her left palm and left index finger.

The complainant’s sister eventually came to her rescue, using a brick to break the driver’s side window which allowed her to escape.

The injured woman sought medical attention and received 20 stitches to her hand.

The accused subsequently turned himself into police on October 15 and was arrested.