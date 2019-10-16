Lashley ‘goes bananas’ - Barbados Today

The search for ‘missing bananas’ led a Christ Church youngster to beat his uncle, who he thought took them up.

His actions resulted in Kiron Carson Lashley, 21, of Paradise Village, Christ Church, appearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today charged with assaulting Adrian Lashley on August 27, 2019, occasioning him actual bodily harm, as well as using the threatening words, “I am going to shoot you in your face” to the same complainant on the same day.

After pleading guilty to both offences he was released on $1,000 bail by Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke and ordered to return to court on January 15, 2020, when a pre-sentencing report is expected to be completed.

In giving the facts, prosecutor Vernon Waithe revealed that the two relatives were not on speaking terms.

He said the accused man picked two bunches of bananas and placed them in his father’s cupboard.

However, the complainant went to visit his brother, the father of the accused, and was given bananas.

This was unknown to the accused.

On the aforementioned date, the accused man realized the bananas were missing and enquired as to where they had gone. That search led him to the complainant’s house.

On arrival the two got into an argument and the complainant told the accused to leave his property, but he did not.

The accused then threatened to shoot the complainant and struck him in his mouth, knocking him to the ground. He then continued to beat the complainant while he was on the ground before he was eventually stopped by his aunt and his cousin.

The complainant received injuries to his right elbow, right knee and left big toe as a result of the attack.