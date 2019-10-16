Port plays significant role - Barbados Today

Ninety percent of all products imported into Barbados come through the Bridgetown Port, hence the need to expand its capacity and make it more efficient in carrying out its operations.

Chairman of the Barbados Port Inc., Senator Lisa Cummins, made this point as debate continued on the Shipping Amendment Bill 2019 in the Senate this morning.

Senator Cummins stated: “Over 90 per cent of the regional and international trade in the Caribbean is carried by ships passing through ports. In 2018, 1,684

vessels visited Barbados, 54 per cent were cargo, while passenger ships only accounted for 43 per cent. Last year the Bridgetown Port processed over 1.24 million tonnes of cargo, or 190,000 20-feet containers. We also saw 453 cruise ships, with 810,000 passengers, and the tankers you see docked in Oistins or at the Arawak Cement Plant’s jetty in St Lucy are also part of the Port’s operations.”

She stated that Government, in its bid to welcome two million cruise passengers to our shores by 2030, was seriously considering the separation of the cargo terminal from the cruise terminal.

“This is currently in the discussion stage, because it is not ideal for cruise passengers to come in and see huge stacks of containers when they arrive. But we are not just separating cruise and cargo because we want 2 million passengers to come in by 2030 or to increase the volume of cargo coming in, we also want to support the export of Barbadian goods. So it is not just for looks, but because we understand its value to the economy, because the performance of the maritime industry has a direct impact on our cost of living, so all of us must ensure these incentives and amendments can benefit those who bring goods into the country.”

Senator Cummins added that while the North American shipping routes were important, other islands north of the island enjoyed the bulk of that business, so it would be in Barbados’ best interest to consider establishing trading routes with countries in western Africa, as well as South America.