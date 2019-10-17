Former Jamaica PM recuperating after surgery - Barbados Today

REGION – KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has completed surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies and is recuperating.

Yesterday, doctors operated on Patterson’s hip and right knee following injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident at his St Andrew home on Monday evening.

The surgical team was led by Dr Kenneth Vaughan, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon who has reported that the procedure went well and was completed without complication.

In an update late yesterday, the People’s National Party (PNP) said the 84-year-old veteran politician was awake and alert and had expressed sincere appreciation to the medical team and to the many persons who have sent messages of support and concern.

However, the party noted that having regard to overwhelming requests, the medical team has instituted a restricted visitors regime, during the initial period of his recuperation.

Patterson, who is a former PNP president, served as Jamaica’s sixth prime minister between 1992 and 2005.

Source: Jamaica Observer