Former senior officer on ammunition charges - Barbados Today

Former senior officer on ammunition charges

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 17, 2019

A former senior police officer is expected to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 18, charged with possession of 100 rounds of ammunition without a valid licence to do so.

He is 72-year-old Ashford Athelbert Jones, of Goodland Christ Church.

According to a release from the Royal Barbados Police Force, officers from the Anti-gun and Gangs Unit arrested Jones on Sunday, October 13, in a motorcar along Grazettes Main Road, St Michael. A search was conducted and the rounds of .40 calibre ammunition were found.

