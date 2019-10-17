Nothing major - Barbados Today

The doctor who examined Pedro Ellis said the injuries he sustained to his upper back and left chest could have been caused by a stone or a rock, while the wounds inflicted on his right upper back and left arm could possibly have been caused by a sharp-edged object.

That was the testimony of Dr Andrew Murray, a medical practitioner, who took to the stand this morning to give evidence in the No. 3 Supreme Court.

The 38-year-old Ellis of Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael is accused of murdering Antonio Harewood on May 5, 2013.

Dr Murray, who was classified as an expert witness due to his 25 years’ experience in the field, examined Ellis shortly after he was taken into police custody.

The family and general practitioner told the court he saw Ellis around 8:40 p.m. on May 5, 2013.

He said the accused had a 2 cm superficial abrasion to his right upper back near the seventh rib, as well as a 6 cm superficial laceration with tenderness and swelling in the region of his eighth rib.

Additionally, Dr Murray said on Ellis’ left arm was a 1 cm superficial abrasion and a 4 cm superficial abrasion on his left lateral chest wall.

“His injuries were deemed to be superficial abrasions and lacerations and minor soft tissue injuries. The injuries were cleaned and medications were prescribed,” the doctor said.

He said a tetanus injection was recommended but refused by the accused.

Under cross-examination from Crown Counsel Thomas, Dr Murray said prior to being examined, Ellis had complained about being struck by rocks.

Also taking the stand today was the accused’s wife Anita Ellis, along with Tibu Johnson and Ian Rock.

In giving her evidence Anita recalled seeing her husband and son Orlando Ellis just as they were turning through a track.

She said she followed them and saw men throwing stones. Anita said upon exiting the track she saw Harewood holding either his neck or chest and bleeding.

She said other men then entered the track and began to throw rocks at her husband.

In their brief time on the stand, both Johnson and Rock recalled seeing the accused on a football field in Westbury Road. They said they were accustomed to playing football on the pasture and Ellis normally took part.

They recounted seeing Ellis’ son come to him on the pasture and the two subsequently left.

Both witnesses said Ellis was unarmed when he left the pasture with only his shirt in his land.

The defence closed its case today and Justice Carlisle Greaves is expected to give the summation tomorrow after both sides give their closing arguments.

Queen’s Counsel Larry Smith along with Kashka Haemans, Safiya Moore and Jamila Smith are representing the accused, while Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas and Rudolph Burnett are prosecuting the matter before Justice Greaves.