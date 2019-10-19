Meeting planned to discuss climate finance, support mechanisms for agriculture sector - Barbados Today

About 40 international experts will meet in Bridgetown for a regional workshop to discuss and identify key priorities to increase investment to support climate action for agriculture, particularly smallholder agriculture in the Caribbean region.

“Taking cognizance of the challenges of climate change to farmers in the ACP region, in its current strategy, CTA has identified climate change as one of its three programmatic intervention areas,” says Michael Hailu, the Director of the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) based in The Netherlands.

“It has been implementing projects towards Building Smallholder Farmers’ Resilience to Climate Change in Africa, Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP).”

CTA has been working with national consultants and relevant national institutions in selected countries in the Caribbean to engage with government agencies and stakeholders on the implementation of NDCs.

“It is imperative to hold cross country and cross-regional dialogue to gain experience capital towards a regional perspective on the priority actions needed to promote climate finance for agriculture towards building a resilient agriculture,” said Ena Harvey, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Barbados Representative.

The workshop is organised by CTA in collaboration with IICA and CARDI and supported by the European Development Fund (EDF).

It’s being held under the theme Climate Finance and Support Mechanisms for a Climate Resilient Agriculture in Caribbean October 22-24 at the Radisson Aquatica Hotel, Barbados.